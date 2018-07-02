Man fatally stabbed at central Las Vegas house

A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning after an altercation in a central valley house, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was stabbed to death Saturday morning after an altercation in a central valley house, Las Vegas police said.

The unidentified 19-year-old was stabbed just before 6:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Manhattan Drive, near Vegas and Rancho drives, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. He died at University Medical Center.

The victim was among several people inside the house when a man knocked on the door. The victim and the man got into a dispute, and the victim was stabbed once in the chest, Spencer said. It was not clear whether the two got into a verbal argument or a physical fight.

Police have not made any arrests but believe the stabbing suspect knew the victim. Spencer said investigators are looking into past issues between the two.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

1600 block of Manhattan Drive, Las Vegas