Man held in stabbing at Las Vegas park that left woman paralyzed

An argument over $50 at a Las Vegas park culminated with the stabbing of a woman who was paralyzed in the attack, according to a police report.

Molasky Park, 1065 E. Twain Ave. (Google Street View)

Las Vegas police have since arrested Alexander Jacobo, 27, hometown unknown, on charges of attempted murder and battery, both with a deadly weapon, in connection with the Oct. 29 attack at Molasky Park.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded at 10:20 a.m. to the park at 1065 E. Twain Ave., near Cambridge Street, and found a woman who “had been stabbed in the head and was unconscious,” according to Jacobo’s arrest report.

Inestigators learned that the victim gave a prepaid debit card to a man and woman at the park with instructions that they go buy groceries at a nearby grocery store.

When the pair returned to the park, the victim learned that the man and woman did not buy groceries and instead withdrew $50 from the card at an area gas station.

The police report states that the victim brandished a knife and pepper spray and was “demanding to get her money back.” Police said Jacobo then was sprayed in the face with pepper spray and drew his own weapon, apparently a knife.

“At this point Alexander started to stab her in the back of the head and right side of her face in the cheek,” the report states.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. A physician told police the victim was in critical condition and that “her spine was partially severed.” The woman suffered permanent paralysis, police said in the report.

According to the report, the woman was able to communicate with police and identified Jacobo as her attacker.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that a criminal complaint was filed in the case in December. An arrest warrant was issued for Jacobo in January. He was due in court Monday morning.

