Man hospitalized after stabbing at Las Vegas liquor store

The customer at Tropicana Discount Liquor, 3340 E. Tropicana Ave., stabbed the man in the back around 4:45 p.m.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A man was stabbed by a customer Sunday afternoon at a central Las Vegas liquor store, police said.

The customer at Tropicana Discount Liquor, 3340 E. Tropicana Ave., stabbed the man in the back around 4:45 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler. The customer fled the scene, and police have not yet found him.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

