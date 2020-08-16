Man in critical condition after stabbing at The Venetian

A man is in critical condition after a reported stabbing Saturday night at The Venetian, Las Vegas police said. Detectives had not made any arrests, police added.

The Venetian (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is in critical condition after a reported stabbing Saturday night at The Venetian, Las Vegas police said.

Police responded just before 11 p.m. to reports of a stabbing at 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South and found a man suffering multiple stab wounds, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Jeff Stuart.

Detectives were still investigating and had not made any arrests, Stuart said.

This story is developing. Check back for more information.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.