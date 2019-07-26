Man in serious condition after stabbing in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing that left a man with serious injuries in the southwest valley early Friday.

A man suffered serious wounds when he was stabbed outside a residence on the 4800 block of Canary Islands Avenue in southwest Las Vegas about 12:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing that left a man with serious injuries in the southwest valley early Friday.

Police were called about 12:30 a.m. to a residence on the 4800 block of Canary Diamond Avenue, near South Decatur Boulevard and West Windmill Lane, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas.

They found a man outside the home with serious injuries. He was transported to a hospital.

As of 6 a.m., no arrests have been made, Beas said in a text.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.