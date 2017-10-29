Man is expected to survive after stabbing in Downtown Las Vegas

A man was expected to survive Saturday after he was stabbed in the chest Saturday afternoon in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The scene of a stabbing at the Siegel Suites on Bonanza Road in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The Metropolitan Police Department responded about 4:50 p.m. to reports of a stabbing at 600 E. Bonanza Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Lt. Patricia Cervantes said the man was hospitalized. The woman was in custody, and was also hospitalized for an unrelated previous injury, Cervantes said.

No further information was available.

