Stabbings

Man is expected to survive after stabbing in Downtown Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2017 - 7:06 pm
 

A man was expected to survive Saturday after he was stabbed in the chest Saturday afternoon in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded about 4:50 p.m. to reports of a stabbing at 600 E. Bonanza Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Lt. Patricia Cervantes said the man was hospitalized. The woman was in custody, and was also hospitalized for an unrelated previous injury, Cervantes said.

No further information was available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

