Man jailed after younger brother is stabbed in East Las Vegas

A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his younger brother Wednesday morning in an east Las Vegas Valley neighborhood.

A person was stabbed Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in east Las Vegas. A suspect also is in custody. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A resident called police at 5:40 a.m. after finding the younger man bleeding and shouting for help outside a home on the 100 block of Surf Lane, near Charleston Boulevard and Christy Lane, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. Police found him laying in the road on an adjacent street.

When officers arrived at the scene, several people pointed out a possible suspect — the injured man’s older brother. He was arrested and the injured man was hospitalized in stable condition, Gordon said.

