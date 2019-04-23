Man robbed, stabbed while walking toward east Las Vegas store

A man was stabbed after being robbed Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 3:45 a.m., a man was walking to a grocery store on East Flamingo Road when he was approached by two men who asked him what he had, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

After the man gave them $100, the men asked him for more money and when he didn’t comply, one of the men stabbed the victim with a sharp object, either a knife or a box cutter, Gordon said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries to his torso and police haven’t arrested any suspects.

No further details were immediately available.