Man stabbed during argument in southwest Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An argument Wednesday morning in southwest Las Vegas led to one man getting stabbed.

Metropolitan Police Department responded around 4:40 a.m. to the 4300 block of Alderbrook Court.

Two men, who are roommates, had an argument that turned physical, Lt. David Gordon said. During the argument, a knife became involved and one of the men stabbed the other.

Another roommate called to report the fight and stabbing, Gordon said.

One man sustained superficial cuts to the side of his head and was treated at the scene, Gordon said. Six adults and one child left the residence.

Detectives remained at the scene and their investigation is on-going, he said.

