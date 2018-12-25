Man stabbed during ‘child swap’ in west Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are looking for a woman who is suspected of stabbing a man during a child custody swap late Monday night in the west valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said a woman stabbed a man during a “child swap” shortly before midnight. Police responded to 4075 S. Buffalo Drive around 11:40 p.m. where they found a man with wounds to the left side of his neck.

Gordon said the man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical, but stable condition.

The woman fled the scene and police are still searching for her.

There were no reported injuries to the child.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.