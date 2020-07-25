Man stabbed in arm, torso northwest of downtown Las Vegas

A person of interest has been detained after a man stabbed another man near the 1900 block of Shadow Mountain Place on Saturday afternoon.

Police detained a person of interest Saturday afternoon following a stabbing northwest of downtown Las Vegas.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Shadow Mountain Place, where a man stabbed another man in the arm and torso, according to detective Kenny Nogle. The person who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injures, Nogle said.

He said the investigation was ongoing, and a motive for the stabbing was unknown.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.