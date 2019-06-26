Man stabbed in chest found on central Las Vegas street

Police are investigating the stabbing of a man in the central valley early Wednesday.

About 4:20 a.m., a driver found a man with a stab wound to his chest in the middle of the street in the 3100 block of Arville Street, a block north of West Desert Inn Road, said Lt. Allen Larsen of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Larsen said the motive for the stabbing was unknown, but the 46-year-old victim knew the name of his attacker. Detectives were investigating.

