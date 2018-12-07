Man stabbed in neck at park near Las Vegas airport

A man covered in blood climbed into a stranger’s car Wednesday afternoon after being stabbed in the neck at a southeast Las Vegas Valley park, police said.

McCarran Marketplace Park, near East Russell Road and Surrey Street, in Las Vegas (Google maps)

Officers were called about 3:32 p.m. Wednesday to reports of an injured man outside of the McCarran Marketplace Park, near East Russell Road and Surrey Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Thursday afternoon. When police arrived on Surrey outside of the park, they found a woman who said a man covered in blood ran in front of her car as she was driving.

The woman told police that when she stopped the car, the man walked around to open her car’s back door and sat in the seat, police said. A passenger in the car started to give him medical aid as the woman called police.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in extremely critical condition, police said. His condition Thursday afternoon was not immediately known.

Detectives determined that the man had been stabbed in the neck near a restroom in the park. Witnesses reported seeing two men and a woman arguing near the restroom, they did not see the stabbing.

Metro homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing because of the man’s severe injuries, police said. Detectives had not identified any suspects or determined a motive as of Thursday afternoon.

Police asked anyone with information about the stabbing to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

McCarran Marketplace Park, Las Vegas