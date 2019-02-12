Man stabbed on RTC bus near downtown Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One was man was stabbed after a fight on a bus near downtown Las Vegas Monday night.

About 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of West Sahara Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard after two men got into a fight and one was stabbed, Metro spokesman Lt. David Gordon said.

The man stabbed the victim several times on a Regional Transportation Commission bus, then told the bus driver to stop the bus so he could exit on the southwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, Gordon said.

Responding officers found the man walking on Sahara Avenue, west of Las Vegas Boulevard and attempted to take the man into custody. The suspect was shot with a bean bag, subdued and taken into custody, Gordon said.

A pocket knife was found in a bush near the suspect, which police believe was the weapon used in the stabbing.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition. There were no other injuries, Gordon said.

