North Las Vegas man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

A 49-year-old North Las Vegas man was charged with attempted murder after police said he stabbed his roommate multiple times in the head while he slept.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A 49-year-old North Las Vegas man was charged with attempted murder after police said he stabbed his roommate multiple times in the head while he slept.

North Las Vegas police officers arrived at a home on Sept. 26 in response to a stabbing call. When they arrived, they found a man with “multiple visible lacerations to the right side of his face, near his right eye” covered in blood, according to an arrest report.

The man told police he had woken up to find his roommate, Alan Wilson, standing over him, striking his face with an unknown object. Another roommate told officers he saw Wilson flee the house afterward.

The victim was taken to the University Medical Center, where doctors stitched him up and told him his right eye had been ruptured, and that he would likely lose vision on that side, the report said.

Later on Sept. 26, Wilson was being held at the Las Vegas Detention Center on a separate, undisclosed charge when he was arrested on a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

He was moved to the Clark County Detention Center and is being held on $500,000 bail. His next court date is Oct. 17.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.