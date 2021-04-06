63°F
Stabbings

Police: Drunken cousins argue, 1 seriously injured by machete

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2021 - 6:27 am
 
An argument between drunken cousins in the central Las Vegas Valley Monday night left one man suffering from serious leg wounds that were inflicted with a machete, police said.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said “two intoxicated cousins who live together got into an argument” at a home in the 2100 block of La Salle Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and West Carey Road, at 10:42 p.m. The argument then turned physical.

“The altercation escalated when the older cousin retrieved a machete with a sheath,” Gordon said.

The younger cousin disarmed his relative, then took the machete and “struck the victim one time on each leg, causing severe lacerations,” Gordon said.

“After the attack the suspect walked outside, placed the machete down and called 911,” Gordon said.

The younger cousin was taken into custody, but it was not clear if they will face charges. The older cousin was hospitalized with what Gordon described as “serious” injuries.

He is, however, expected to survive.

