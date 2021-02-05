58°F
Stabbings

Police investigate stabbing of man in central valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2021 - 11:11 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was stabbed Friday morning in the central valley.

Police were called about 9:40 a.m. to the 3300 block of Valley View Boulevard, near Desert Inn Road, after receiving a report of a person who was stabbed inside a business, the Metropolitan Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, police said.

Officers are still searching for the person who stabbed the man, and are continuing to investigate. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

