Police investigate stabbing of man in central valley

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was stabbed Friday morning in the central valley.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police were called about 9:40 a.m. to the 3300 block of Valley View Boulevard, near Desert Inn Road, after receiving a report of a person who was stabbed inside a business, the Metropolitan Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, police said.

Officers are still searching for the person who stabbed the man, and are continuing to investigate. Further information was not immediately available.

