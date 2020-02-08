Police investigating fatal stabbing in North Las Vegas
Police said a 41-year-old man was found stabbed inside of a residence Friday morning.
North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Friday morning in the 2800 block of Dogwood Avenue.
A 41-year-old man was found stabbed inside of a residence Friday morning, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a news release.
