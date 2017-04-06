Police look for girlfriend who stabbed boyfriend in eye with fork

Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 61-year-old man was stabbed in the eye with a fork in his central Las Vegas Valley house just before midnight Thursday.

He was arguing with his girlfriend in the house on the 1000 block of Miller Avenue, near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The man asked the 32-year-old girlfriend to leave because she was “drunk and belligerent,” Gordon said.

The girlfriend then stabbed the boyfriend in the eye with a fork. He went to the hospital and is expected to survive, Gordon said.

She left the scene and was not in police custody as of 2 a.m.

