A man was hospitalized Friday morning after a stabbing in the south valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The stabbing was reported just after midnight Friday near Serene Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

Police believe the stabbing might be the result of a robbery.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

