Police search for attacker after man stabbed at Las Vegas park

Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of a man Wednesday afternoon at an east valley park.

Officers responded just before 1:10 p.m. to a reported stabbing at the Molasky Family Park, at 1065 E. Twain Ave. west of Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aden OcampoGomez said.

There they found a man suffering from stab wounds to his back and side, OcampoGomez said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Dean Peterson Elementary School, which is across the street from the park, was not placed on lockdown, school police Sgt. Bryan Zink said.

Police had detained at least one person, but were still searching for the alleged stabber, OcampoGomez said. Additional details were not immediately available.

