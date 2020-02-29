Police seek three suspects in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police were looking for three people suspected in a stabbing Saturday morning on the Strip that sent one person to a hospital.

A crime scene in the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Palazzo Saturday morning. Las Vegas police said a person was seen cleaning an object in a fountain shortly after a stabbing Saturday morning in the 3300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A crime scene in the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Palazzo Saturday morning. Las Vegas police said a person was seen cleaning an object in a fountain shortly after a stabbing Saturday morning. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crime scene in the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Palazzo Saturday morning. Las Vegas police said a person was seen cleaning an object in a fountain shortly after a stabbing Saturday morning. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were looking for three people suspected in a stabbing on the Strip that sent one person to a hospital Saturday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs indicate officers were called about 7:30 p.m. to 3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South, the address of the Palazzo, after report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

As of 10 a.m., an area was blocked off inside the Grand Canal Shoppes. The Brookfield Properties upscale shopping mall is located inside The Venetian and Palazzo.

Metro Lt. Ken Nogle said a person was seen cleaning an item in a fountain shortly after the stabbing. Detectives were searching for three male suspects who are believed to be connected to the stabbing, he said.

Giving a preliminary account of what happened, Nogle said the three suspects and the person stabbed were in a physical fight. He said two suspects reportedly assaulted the person with hands and feet, and a third suspect stabbed the person.

One person was taken to a hospital with a “non-life-threatening” injury, Ibarra said.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.