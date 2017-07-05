ad-fullscreen
Stabbings

Police surround apartment after stabbing in southeast Las Vegas

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2017 - 8:54 am
 

Las Vegas police are working a barricade situation at an apartment complex in the southeast valley.

Just before 5:45 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department received reports of a stabbing at 4625 Boulder Highway, near South Nellis Boulevard.

Arriving officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The woman’s husband is a possible suspect in the stabbing, Meltzer said. He is not cooperating with police and will not leave his apartment.

Surrounding units have been evacuated as a precaution as the man is thought to be armed with a knife, Meltzer said.

Police do not believe anyone else is inside the apartment with the man, Meltzer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

