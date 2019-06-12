Report: Scuffle over man sleeping in car led to Las Vegas stabbing

A man stands accused of attempted murder after another man was stabbed in the chest with a screwdriver last month in an east valley apartment complex, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

A man was left in critical condition after he was stabbed by a screwdriver last month in the east Las Vegas Valley, an arrest report states.

The man confronted another man, identified as Stanford Hall, about continuing to sleep in his sister’s car, and the pair scuffled about 7:10 p.m. May 31 at the Sonoma Hills Apartments, 5100 E. Tropicana Ave., near South Nellis Boulevard, the report said.

“Hall became irate, removed his t-shirt and threw it to the ground, an act commonly known to imply one is intending to fight,” the injured man’s sister told police.

Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Hall, 25, on June 1 on suspicion of attempted murder and battery, each with a deadly weapon.

Witnesses watched Hall and the man argue, Hall with a screwdriver in hand and the man with a rock or some type of brick in his, the report said. The man told Hall to drop the screwdriver and fight with their hands, but he refused, police wrote.

They two fought and wrestled on the ground, the report said. At some point, according to witnesses, the man hit Hall with the brick, and Hall plunged the screwdriver into his chest, the report said. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with critical injuries.

Hall told police he was homeless and was using the car to find shelter from the rain, the report said.

His bail was set at $300, and his release would require him to be electronically monitored, to avoid the person stabbed and to have no tools or weapons, court records show.

