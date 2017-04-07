Robbery over drugs on Las Vegas Strip leaves 1 in hospital

A robbery took place near Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip late Thursday, April 6, 2017. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

A man was cut on his left side during a robbery over drugs on the Strip Thursday night, Las Vegas police said.

One person “distracted” a man while another grabbed his necklace and cut him on a pedestrian bridge near Planet Hollywood Resort, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and is expected to survive.

The weapon used in the attack wasn’t known early Friday.

Detectives were still investigating, Hank said.

