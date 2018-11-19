Roommate argument led to stabbing, Las Vegas police say

An argument between roommates Sunday afternoon led to a stabbing inside a northeast valley residence, Las Vegas police said.

University Medical Center in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An argument between roommates Sunday afternoon led to a stabbing inside a northeast valley residence, Las Vegas police said.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers were requested to investigate on the 1000 block of North Pecos Road, near East Washington Avenue, after the man had been stabbed once in the abdomen, Lt. CJ Jenkins said. He was taken to University Medical Center for treatment but was expected to survive his injuries.

He was conscious and alert as of 4:30 p.m., Jenkins said, but was being largely uncooperative with detectives “and not providing suspect information.”

The investigation revealed that several other people were inside the residence at the time of the stabbing, which happened after an argument between roommates had escalated, according to Jenkins. A suspect was not in custody Sunday evening.

Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

1000 block of North Pecos Road, Las Vegas