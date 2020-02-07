Stabbing at Las Vegas homeless youth center sends 2 to hospital

Police responded Friday morning to the Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, at 1650 E. Flamingo Road, which is operated by the HELP of Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas police investigate a reported stabbing at a homeless youth center on Friday morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing at a homeless youth center that sent two people to the hospital Friday morning.

Officers were called at about 9:10 a.m. to the 1600 block of Flamingo Road, near Maryland Parkway, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. Police were seen a short time later at the entrance to the Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, at 1650 E. Flamingo Road, which is operated by HELP of Southern Nevada.

HELP of Southern Nevada said in a statement two of its clients were taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Las Vegas police said a suspect was in custody, and a female was observed in handcuffs at the scene.

HELP issued a statement on the incident late Friday morning.

“The safety and security of our clients and employees is our first priority,” the statement said. “At this time we can confirm that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating an incident at HELP of Southern Nevada’s Shannon West Homeless Youth Center involving three of the center’s residents. Two of the clients have been transported to an area hospital for evaluation of nonlife-threatening injuries. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement officials and have no further details pending an investigation.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.