Stabbing in central Las Vegas lands 1 in hospital

Police are investigating Thursday morning after a person was stabbed in the central valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Lt. Greg Munson said police responded about 2:20 a.m. to reports of a person suffering a stab wound in the central valley.

Munson said the circumstances that led to the stabbing are still unclear, and police are trying to find the location where the person was stabbed.

The injured person was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, Munson said. Police continue to investigate.

