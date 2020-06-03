Woman, 22, charged with hate crime in stabbing of Las Vegas neighbor

Neighbors told police they heard screaming and saw Angela Bonell calling her neighbor racist terms while stabbing her in the head and body.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 22-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested Saturday after police said she stabbed her neighbor multiple times while yelling racial slurs at her.

Angela Bonell was charged with a hate crime, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after Las Vegas police were called about 2:12 p.m. to an apartment complex near Durango Drive and Sunset Road for a report of an assault.

Police interviewed witnesses who said that Bonell began throwing things at her downstairs neighbor before she came downstairs and began to chase the woman with a knife. Neighbors told police they heard screaming and Bonell calling her neighbor racist terms while stabbing her in the head and body.

Neighbors overpowered Bonell and tied her arms to the gate of the apartment complex before calling police.

The victim was later taken to University Medical Center’s trauma center. No details on her condition were available on Wednesday.

“Bonell stated she was just out for a walk and does not own a knife,” Las Vegas police said in Bonell’s arrest report.

She is being held without bail and is expected to appear in court on June 16.

