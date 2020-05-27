Woman accused of stabbing husband at Las Vegas senior home

Police are investigating after a woman stabbed her husband in the back at an assisted living home in the west valley on Tuesday night.

Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman allegedly stabbed her husband at an assisted living home in the west valley on Tuesday night.

Lt. David Gordon said the man was stabbed around 10:15 p.m. at Carefree Senior Living at the Willows, 3250 S. Town Center Drive. The man was stabbed in the upper back by his wife in their bedroom, Gordon said.

The wife left the room after the stabbing and was arrested on an outside walkway, he said.

The man was taken to a local hospital and treated for the stab wound, Gordon said. No other information was immediately available.

