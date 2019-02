Las Vegas police investigate a stabbing on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Kensington Suites, 220 W. Bonanza Road. (Lukas Eggen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are looking for a woman who they say stabbed her boyfriend in the foot with a butter knife Wednesday morning in central Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said officers responded to an argument around 3 a.m. at the Kensington Suites at 2200 W. Bonanza Road.

When police arrived, they found a man with a butter knife stuck in his foot. He was taken to a hospital with the knife still impaled in his foot.

The girlfriend fled the scene and remains at-large.