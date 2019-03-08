Woman arrested after 2 stabbed on RTC bus in Las Vegas

A RTC bus at the intersection of S. Maryland Parkway and Russel Road near McCarran Airport on Friday, June 9, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A woman was arrested in connection with a stabbing on a Regional Transportation Commission Bus Thursday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

About 4:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing on an RTC bus in the area of East Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, officer Jay Rivera said.

A woman got into an argument with two females and stabbed them, then took off on foot, Rivera said. Officers found the woman and shot her with a beanbag shotgun to subdue her and take her into custody, he said.

The suspect, Quiana Farrow, 36, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for her injuries and later booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Farrow faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

The two victims were also taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries, Rivera said.

