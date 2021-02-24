48°F
Stabbings

Woman arrested in stabbing of boyfriend in western Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2021 - 4:57 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police arrested a woman in the stabbing of her boyfriend in the western Las Vegas Valley Tuesday night.

Lt. David Gordon said the two were arguing at their home in the 6300 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near South Torrey Pines Drive, at 11:21 p.m.

“The argument turned physical which ultimately led to the (woman) producing a pocket knife and slashing/stabbing the victim multiple times about the chest and back,” Gordon said.

The woman then called 911. Police arrived and arrested her. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was expected to survive. The woman’s identity was not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

