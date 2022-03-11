Woman blindfolded, stabbed date in revenge for Iranian leader’s death, police say

A woman is accused of stabbing a man at Sunset Station on Saturday as revenge for the killing of an Iranian military leader.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nika Nikoubin, 21, is being held on $60,000 bail after she was charged with attempted murder, two counts of battery and burglary of a business, according to jail records.

A man called police around 10:30 p.m. Saturday from the 14th floor of Sunset Station to report he had been stabbed in the neck by a woman he met on a dating app, according to an arrest report from the Henderson Police Department released Friday.

The woman told police she wanted revenge for the death of Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated during a United States Air Force drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020. The arrest report indicated the woman began to have sex with the man and after she put a blindfold on him, the woman said she reached into her purse and pulled out the knife.

“She advised that there are injustices, in particular the killing of Qasem Soleimani in Iran,” homeland security detectives added to the Henderson arrest report. “Nikoubin stated she wanted revenge.”

Nikoubin told detectives she only wanted to hurt the man and did not intend to kill him when she stabbed him twice, according to the arrest report.

The victim’s current condition was not immediately available.

Nikoubin is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing March 24.

