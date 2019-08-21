Woman expected to survive after east Las Vegas Valley stabbing

Metropolitan Police Department officers have arrested a man suspected of stabbing a woman multiple times Tuesday night in the east valley.

A woman is expected to survive after she was stabbed multiple times Tuesday night in east Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police were called about 8:50 p.m. to the 5300 block of Austin John Court, near East Flamingo Road and South Nellis Boulevard, after report a domestic violence situation, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen said. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was hospitalized Tuesday night but was expected to survive, Larsen said.

The man suspected of stabbing the woman was gone when police arrived, but officers later found and arrested him, Larsen said.

Further information was not available.

