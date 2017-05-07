ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Stabbings

Woman in ‘very critical’ condition after stabbing in Las Vegas

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2017 - 1:25 pm
 

A woman is in critical condition after a stabbing Sunday morning in the southwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded just before 9:30 a.m. to reports of an injured woman at 6157 S. Rainbow Blvd., near West Patrick Lane.

Metro spokesman John Henricksen described the woman’s as “very critical” and said the stabbing could be domestic-related, although no arrests have been made.

Homicide detectives are also investigating the incident, given the seriounessness of the woman’s injuries, Henricksen said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like