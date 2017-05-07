Woman in ‘very critical’ condition after stabbing in Las Vegas

(Thinkstock)

A woman is in critical condition after a stabbing Sunday morning in the southwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded just before 9:30 a.m. to reports of an injured woman at 6157 S. Rainbow Blvd., near West Patrick Lane.

Metro spokesman John Henricksen described the woman’s as “very critical” and said the stabbing could be domestic-related, although no arrests have been made.

Homicide detectives are also investigating the incident, given the seriounessness of the woman’s injuries, Henricksen said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

