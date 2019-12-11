Woman stabbed during attempted purse snatching outside Las Vegas mall

Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman was stabbed at the Las Vegas Premium Outlets South on Tuesday afternoon.

Las Vegas Premium Outlets South (Google)

(Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Lt. Brian Boxler said a woman was walking to her car outside the mall just before 4:45 p.m. when a man approached her and grabbed her purse.

She tried to fight the man off, and he stabbed her in the abdomen, Boxler said. The woman was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the man, Boxler said.

