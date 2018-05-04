Woman stabbed in stomach in central Las Vegas, suspect at large

Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman was stabbed early Friday morning during a street robbery in the central valley.

A 37-year-old woman, suffering a stab wound to her abdomen, walked into a 7-Eleven at 531 E Sahara Ave., near Paradise Road. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 1:30 a.m. the 37-year-old woman suffering a stab wound to her abdomen walked into a 7-Eleven at 531 E Sahara Ave., near Paradise Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.

She was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, he said. The stabber is still at large. The woman is transgender, but Metro is not investigating the stabbing as a hate crime.

At the scene, police blocked off the 7-Eleven and a nearby apartment complex.

531 E Sahara Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada