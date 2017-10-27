Woman stabbed with scissors on Las Vegas Strip near Bellagio

A woman is in custody Friday morning after police said she stabbed another woman with a pair of scissors in front of the Bellagio fountains.

The Bellagio Fountains (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

A woman is in custody Friday morning after police said she stabbed another woman with a pair of scissors in front of the Bellagio fountains.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said the stabbing was reported about 1:15 a.m. Friday at the north end of Bellagio. The woman who was stabbed suffered minor injuries, and police took the stabber into custody shortly afterward.

Police are unsure what precipitated the attack.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.