Stabbings

Woman stabs 2 family members in Las Vegas, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2021 - 5:48 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police say a woman stabbed two of her family members during a domestic dispute in central Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Lt. David Gordon said at 1:33 a.m., police were called to an apartment in the 6700 block of Del Rey Avenue, near Charleston and Rainbow boulevards, for a family argument involving three women.

“A female apparently got into an altercation with her adult daughter and adult niece that escalated when the suspect stabbed them both multiple times,” Gordon said in a text.

Gordon said the woman suspected of stabbing her family members was “taken into custody by responding patrol officers.” Her name was not immediately released.

The two stabbing victims were hospitalized. They are expected to survive, Gordon said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

