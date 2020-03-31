Woman wanted to show man how she could use a knife, police report says

A Las Vegas woman accused of repeatedly stabbing a man at a central Las Vegas apartment told police she attacked the victim because of prior domestic abuse, according to police.

Latoya White (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas woman accused of repeatedly stabbing a man at a central Las Vegas apartment told police she attacked the victim because of prior domestic abuse, and that she wanted to show him “how she can use a knife,” according to police.

Latoya White, 39, of Las Vegas, is charged with attempted murder in the March 18 stabbing at an apartment on Sherwood Street, near East Sahara Avenue.

Las Vegas police wrote in the arrest report for White that they were called to the apartment at 11:17 p.m. for a report of a man who was stabbed repeatedly. The victim told police he was stabbed six to seven times by a female assailant he knew as “Kiwi.”

Police said the man had wounds to his head, face, arms, abdomen and ribs. His lung was punctured and a tube was put in his chest by doctors at a local hospital. The victim also had to have surgery on his small bowel, the police report said.

The victim told police he was in his apartment when he heard knocking on his door. The man said Kiwi was at the door and asked him to let her into his apartment because she was being chased. He refused. Two more people, a male and a female, then showed up at his door as well, at which time “Kiwi jumped through his broken front window.”

All three people ended up in his apartment and a fight ensued. Then, the unknown male and female left, leaving only Kiwi in the apartment. The victim said Kiwi proceeded to repeatedly stab him.

Police wrote in the arrest report that a police sergeant knew Kiwi to be White. When police tracked down White she allegedly told varying stories about what happened. She said the melee at the apartment was drug related, that she worked as a prostitute for the victim, that she was raped, and then that she acted in self-defense.

“White stated she wanted to show (the victim) how she can use a knife,” police wrote in the report.

A criminal complaint has not been filed in the case. A status check on the filing of the criminal complaint is scheduled for Tuesday in Las Vegas Justice Court.

White remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.