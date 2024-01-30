71°F
Crime

Student arrested in high school fight involving a knife

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2024 - 3:26 pm
 
Silverado High School at 1650 Silver Hawk Avenue in Las Vegas is seen in a screenshot. (Google)
Clark County School District Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bt ...
Clark County School District Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Police arrested a Silverado High School student after a fight involving a knife on Tuesday.

Principal Jamie Ditto wrote in a 1:10 p.m. message to parents that an altercation occurred between two students involving a knife and that an arrest was made.

“Students remained safe in their classrooms as staff continued with regular instruction while police investigated,” Ditto wrote. “School police have cleared the school to return to normal operations and dismissal will occur on time.”

Ditto said in a prior message that the school was placed on a soft lockdown.

Clark County School District Police Department Lt. Bryan Zink said two girls got into a fight, and one girl suffered minor lacerations to her hands.

The other student is facing battery with a deadly weapon charges, Zink said.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

