Crime

Students arrested after firearms found at 3 Clark County schools

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2023 - 3:50 pm
 
Clark County School District Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

School police recovered four firearms Tuesday at three different Clark County schools leading to multiple arrests.

Two firearms were recovered at Eldorado High School from two students at around 8 a.m., according to Clark County School District Police Department Lt. Bryan Zink.

Another firearm was recovered at Mojave High School later Tuesday morning, Zink said, after a family member reported that a firearm had been stolen from their home.

At Edmundo “Eddie” Escobedo Sr. Middle School, staff turned over a firearm to school police. Zink said in all four instances, an arrest was made on suspicion of a minor being in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

Tips can be reported anonymously at safevoice.nv.org.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

