Students arrested after firearms found at 3 Clark County schools
School police said minors were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and having a dangerous weapon on school property.
School police recovered four firearms Tuesday at three different Clark County schools leading to multiple arrests.
Two firearms were recovered at Eldorado High School from two students at around 8 a.m., according to Clark County School District Police Department Lt. Bryan Zink.
Another firearm was recovered at Mojave High School later Tuesday morning, Zink said, after a family member reported that a firearm had been stolen from their home.
At Edmundo “Eddie” Escobedo Sr. Middle School, staff turned over a firearm to school police. Zink said in all four instances, an arrest was made on suspicion of a minor being in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.
Tips can be reported anonymously at safevoice.nv.org.
