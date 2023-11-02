74°F
Crime

Substitute teacher arrested after making inappropriate comments around students

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2023 - 4:04 pm
 
Updated November 2, 2023 - 4:06 pm
Rasheda Rose (North Las Vegas Police Department)
A substitute teacher at Legacy Traditional School – North Valley was arrested Wednesday after making “inappropriate comments” around students. Now, North Las Vegas police are looking for additional victims.

The North Las Vegas Police Department received reports about inappropriate comments from teacher Rasheda Rose, 29, on Oct. 12, police said in a release Thursday. The comments were made “in the presence of several students” at the charter school on Oct. 10.

Rose is facing two counts of child abuse, according to court records.

Police said Rose was hired as a substitute teacher through a temporary hiring agency and assigned to the school.

After the allegations were made, Rose was placed on leave and removed from her teaching duties at the school, police said.

Police ask anyone who may have been a victim of Rose or who have information about the incident to contact the police department by phone at 702-633-9111, or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com

