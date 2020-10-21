Suspect arrested after attack on couple sends 1 to Las Vegas hospital

Las Vegas police have arrested a 22-year-old man who is accused of beating a couple in a northwest valley home Tuesday night.

Officers were called at 8:37 p.m. to the 1200 block of North Tenaya Way after a fight sent one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Investigators believe a couple was arguing with a 22-year-old house guest when the suspect “battered the couple about the body, face and head,” Gordon said.

The hospitalized victim was later determined to be in stable condition and the suspect, who had left in the victim’s vehicle, returned around 11 p.m. and was arrested.

