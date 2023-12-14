56°F
Crime

Suspect arrested in arson fire at Binion’s

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2023 - 4:14 pm
 
FILE - Binion's Gaming Hall and Hotel's neon sign photographed from Fremont Street on Dec. 29, 2003. (File, Craig L. Moran, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A minor fire at Binion’s in downtown Las Vegas early Wednesday was deliberately set and a suspect has been charged with first-degree arson, a fire official said.

Callers notified Las Vegas Fire Department dispatch at 12:59 a.m. about a fire on the second floor of Binion’s at 128 Fremont Street and when fire crews arrived, they found a bookcase on fire, according to department spokesman Jordan Moore.

The crews put out the blaze at 1:07 a.m., and one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, Moore stated.

Fire investigators sent to the hotel-casino viewed a surveillance video showing an adult deliberately starting a fire, Moore said.

The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department on suspicion of first degree arson and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to Moore.

The damage caused by the fire turned out to be a modest $250, she said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

