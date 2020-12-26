53°F
Crime

Suspect in domestic dispute barricade taken into custody

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2020 - 9:17 am
 
Updated December 26, 2020 - 11:19 am
Police investigate a barricade situation Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, on the 6500 block of Colossal ...
Police investigate a barricade situation Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, on the 6500 block of Colossal Cave Avenue in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A domestic dispute prompted an armed man to barricade inside a home in northwest Las Vegas before he was taken into custody early Saturday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ken Nogle said at 1:19 a.m. an adult male was arguing with his parents at a residence in the 6500 block of Colossal Cave Avenue, near Torrey Pines Drive and Elkhorn Road.

“His parents became fearful of him and left the house,” Nogle said. “While they were outside they heard several gunshots.”

Nogle said it appears the man “fired those rounds in the air from the backyard.”

Police arrived on scene and made contact with the individual, but he refused to leave the home.

“SWAT and crisis negotiators are on scene,” Nogle said. “Several residential streets in the area are blocked off and will be until this incident is concluded.”

Police had blocked off Torrey Pines Drive until shortly after 10:30 a.m. when police were able to take the suspect into custody. Nogle said at 11 a.m. that the individual who barricaded suffered minor injuries in the incident. It was not immediately clear how the man was apprehended. His name was not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

