Suspect in NHP trooper’s killing faces new charges in Nye County

Authorities suspect that the man accused of killing a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper also committed crimes in Nye County that might be related to “anti-government extremism.”

John Dabritz. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities suspect that John Dabritz, the man accused of fatally shooting a Nevada Highway Patrol sergeant in March, also committed crimes in Nye County that might be related to “anti-government extremism.”

In addition to the charges filed in White Pine County in connection with the shooting, the 66-year-old man now faces charges in Nye County of possession of a component of an explosive device with intent to manufacture an explosive and possession of an explosive device, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Proceedings in the murder case are on hold while Dabritz undergoes a competency evaluation. His ex-wife, Haydee, previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he suffers from bipolar disorder and has a history of alcoholism. He is charged with murder, third-degree arson, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm in the March 27 death of Sgt. Ben Jenkins.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it began investigating Dabritz following the fatal shooting, which took place on U.S. Highway 93, north of Ely, after Jenkins had pulled over to check on a motorist stopped on the remote highway. It was the first fatal shooting of a Highway Patrol trooper in nearly three decades.

“Detectives received information that Dabritz had potentially been previously displaying signs of anti-government extremism,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Further details surrounding the Nye County charges were not known Friday as requests for comment from the Sheriff’s Office and the Nye County district attorney’s office were not immediately returned.

White Pine County authorities and court documents previously identified Dabritz as a resident of Ruth, though the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said Dabritz lived in Tybo, roughly 70 miles outside of Tonopah.

New court documents filed this week by White Pine County prosecutors and obtained Thursday by the Review-Journal revealed for the first time why, according to authorities, the man opened fire on the trooper. According to the documents, Dabritz wanted “to avoid or prevent” his arrest in connection with a series of shootings — described by prosecutors as an “act of terrorism” — hours earlier in Wells and Ely.

During those shootings, according to the documents, he shot at a propane tank and tanker trucks in Wells and then, once he entered the Ely area, fired at an electrical box and a transformer box at the base of a wind turbine.

“The murder was committed to avoid or prevent a lawful arrest,” the documents state.

White Pine County District Attorney Michael Wheable filed a formal notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Dabritz this week, records show. The killing involved the “mutilation” of Jenkins’ body, which was set on fire — an aggravating circumstance that justifies capital punishment, Wheable’s notice states.

In the weeks leading up to the shooting, Dabritz “had gone completely off the rails” as he sought to warn people of his theory that COVID-19 was spreading in the water and sewer systems, according to interviews conducted by the Review-Journal with the man’s ex-wife and White Pine County locals.

His paranoid quest eventually landed him at William Bee Ririe Hospital in Ely on a legal mental health hold, according to a hospital employee who spoke to the Review-Journal on the condition of anonymity, and he was transferred from the hospital around March 14. Court records show that he then spent a week at an undisclosed mental health facility in Clark County before he was released March 20, a week before the shooting.

Booking records indicate that Dabritz remained in custody Friday at the White Pine County jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.