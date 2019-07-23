Suspect in standoff with Las Vegas police charged with 3 felonies

A suspect who triggered a standoff with police after being seen dragging a woman into a Las Vegas apartment while armed with a knife is facing three felony charges.

Metropolitan Police Department officers and vehicles at a barricade situation on the 5400 block of South Maryland Parkway on Monday, July 22, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspect who triggered an hourslong standoff with police after being seen dragging a woman into a central Las Vegas apartment while armed with a knife is facing three felony charges.

Derek Damone Willis, 59, remained in custody Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and coercion with force, jail records show. In addition, he faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

The records showed he was being held without bail on the kidnapping charge.

The barricade began shortly after 3:55 a.m., when a resident of the Bay Bridge apartments, 5400 S. Maryland Parkway, called 911 to report that he had witnessed a woman being forced into a neighboring unit, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The 911 caller had just arrived home and was entering his unit when the woman, who appeared as if she had been crying, exited the neighboring apartment and tried entering the caller’s unit. But the armed man exited the same apartment behind her, grabbed her by the wrist and dragged her back inside.

Around 7 a.m., after several failed attempts to speak with the armed man over the phone, SWAT entered the apartment and took Willis into custody.

The woman was treated at the scene for minor head injuries.

Willis was expected in Las Vegas Justice Court for his initial appearance Wednesday morning.

