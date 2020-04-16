Suspect taken into custody after barricading in vehicle
A northwest valley intersection was closed Thursday morning after a person briefly barricaded in a vehicle, Las Vegas police said.
About 8:30 a.m., patrol officers were carrying out a follow-up investigation that involved trying to locate a domestic violence suspect in an apartment complex on the 9700 block of West Grand Teton Drive, near North Grand Canyon Drive, Las Vegas police said.
Police located the suspect, who then barricaded in a vehicle. The SWAT team responded to the scene at 10:50 a.m. and took a person into custody. Police said Grand Teton was temporarily closed between Grand Canyon and Hualapai Way.
